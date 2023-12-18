Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ridge promotes to newest 932nd AW Chief [Image 7 of 8]

    Ridge promotes to newest 932nd AW Chief

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Karen Ridge, 932nd Airlift Wing, poses with a gift presented by fellow Chiefs during a promotion ceremony May 7, 2023, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 8185940
    VIRIN: 230507-F-IB640-1091
    Resolution: 2943x1960
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ridge promotes to newest 932nd AW Chief [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    MSG FTX SPARTA 23
    Ridge promotes to newest 932nd AW Chief
    Ridge promotes to newest 932nd AW Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT