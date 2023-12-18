MSG FTX SPARTA 23

U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Sunday, April 2, 2023, Sparta, Illinois. Approximately 100 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

