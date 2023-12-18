USAG Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge

A pair of firefighters race to the finish line carrying 175-pound dummies during U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's inaugural Firefighter Combat Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. Dubbed the 'toughest two minutes in sports,' the five-part challenge, which dates back to 1991, tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 85 firefighters from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed.
