    USAG Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge [Image 6 of 11]

    USAG Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Tobias Heumann, a U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firefighter, breaches an obstacle with a firehose during USAG Stuttgart's inaugural Firefighter Combat Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. Dubbed the 'toughest two minutes in sports,' the five-part challenge, which dates back to 1991, tests competitors on basic firefighting skills. More than 85 firefighters from German cities and U.S. Army garrisons across Europe competed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart Firefighter Combat Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    USAG Stuttgart
    Firefighter Combat Challenge

