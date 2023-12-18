Students and teachers aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) from the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School conduct surf training near the North Head Lighthouse outside of Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 21, 2023. The 47-foot Motor Lifeboat is the Coast Guard’s primary vessel for transiting heavy surf conditions and battling rough seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8185551
|VIRIN:
|230121-G-SG988-8559
|Resolution:
|3754x2498
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|ILWACO, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Motor Lifeboat School Students Conduct Surf Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT