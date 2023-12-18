National Motor Lifeboat School Students Conduct Surf Training

Students and teachers aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) from the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School conduct surf training near the North Head Lighthouse outside of Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 21, 2023. The 47-foot Motor Lifeboat is the Coast Guard’s primary vessel for transiting heavy surf conditions and battling rough seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

