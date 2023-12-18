Students and teachers aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) from the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School conduct surf training near the North Head Lighthouse outside of Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 21, 2023. The school provides resident training for Coast Guard boatswain’s mates to become proficient operators in heavy weather conditions, as well as MLB knowledge and standardization assessments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8185550
|VIRIN:
|230121-G-SG988-9446
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|ILWACO, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Motor Lifeboat School Students Conduct Surf Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
