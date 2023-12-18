Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Motor Lifeboat School Students Conduct Surf Training [Image 2 of 3]

    National Motor Lifeboat School Students Conduct Surf Training

    ILWACO, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Students and teachers aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) from the Coast Guard’s National Motor Lifeboat School conduct surf training near the North Head Lighthouse outside of Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 21, 2023. The school provides resident training for Coast Guard boatswain’s mates to become proficient operators in heavy weather conditions, as well as MLB knowledge and standardization assessments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 8185550
    VIRIN: 230121-G-SG988-9446
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: ILWACO, WA, US
    TAGS

    USCG
    Cape Disappointment
    MLB
    Lighthouse
    NMLBS
    Surf Training

