Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam

Rear Adm. Cari Thomas (retired), chief executive officer of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), talks with the flotilla commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 140-02-24 at their annual Change of Watch ceremony on Dec. 5, 2023, in Hagatna. Thomas spoke about the invaluable support CGMA provides, particularly highlighted by the recent assistance to auxiliarists impacted by Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

