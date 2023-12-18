Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam

    GUAM

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas (retired), chief executive officer of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), talks with the flotilla commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 140-02-24 at their annual Change of Watch ceremony on Dec. 5, 2023, in Hagatna. Thomas spoke about the invaluable support CGMA provides, particularly highlighted by the recent assistance to auxiliarists impacted by Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 8184856
    VIRIN: 231205-G-IA651-6796
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 614.17 KB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Coast Guard
    CGMA

