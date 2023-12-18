Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam

Rear Adm. Cari Thomas (retired), chief executive officer of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), gives a presentation on CGMA to the assembled officers of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam on Dec. 5, 2023, in Santa Rita, Guam. This visit underscores the commitment of CGMA to support its members and their families, especially those stationed in remote locations like Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Melissa Reilly)

