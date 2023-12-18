Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam [Image 2 of 6]

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam

    GUAM

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Ensign Melissa Reilly 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas (retired), chief executive officer of Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), gives a presentation on CGMA to the assembled officers of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam on Dec. 5, 2023, in Santa Rita, Guam. This visit underscores the commitment of CGMA to support its members and their families, especially those stationed in remote locations like Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Melissa Reilly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 19:47
    Photo ID: 8184852
    VIRIN: 231205-G-EO353-4836
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam [Image 6 of 6], by ENS Melissa Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam
    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam
    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam
    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam
    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam
    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rear Adm. Cari Thomas visits the U.S. Coast Guard team in Guam, reaffirms how CGMA serves members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Coast Guard
    CGMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT