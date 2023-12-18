Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity [Image 8 of 8]

    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Tony Cea, general engineer for DLA Installation Management – Columbus participates in a butterfly count at the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ north prairie Sept. 13. The prairie habitat located just west of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Building 330, near the north perimeter, continuously blooms from about July to the end of September.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 8184332
    VIRIN: 230913-D-DM952-5121
    Resolution: 7301x4873
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity [Image 8 of 8], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Supply Center Columbus’ north prairie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT