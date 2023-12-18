A butterfly count was held at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ north prairie Sept. 13. The prairie habitat located just west of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Building 330, near the north perimeter, continuously blooms from about July to the end of September.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 12:55
|Photo ID:
|8184317
|VIRIN:
|230913-D-DM952-5059
|Resolution:
|7247x4837
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity [Image 8 of 8], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT