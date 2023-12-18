A butterfly count was held at Defense Supply Center Columbus’ north prairie Sept. 13. The prairie habitat located just west of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Building 330, near the north perimeter, continuously blooms from about July to the end of September.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 8184317 VIRIN: 230913-D-DM952-5059 Resolution: 7247x4837 Size: 13.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus prairie boosts biodiversity [Image 8 of 8], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.