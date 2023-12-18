New graduates recite the Airmen’s Creed at Basic Military Training during the Coin Ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, April 26, 2023. Fourteen Airmen became the first U.S. citizens here under the new streamlined Naturalization Process at BMT. The Airmen were part of approximately 500 trainees from the 326th Training Squadron who graduated this week. The process is part of an effort to revive the naturalization path for immigrants and allow trainees to become citizens before they graduate. It’s just one of several initiatives the Air Force is taking to remove barriers to service amid the current challenging recruiting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 8183827 VIRIN: 230426-F-JH281-2071 Resolution: 7011x4679 Size: 2.69 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Military Training trainees become U.S. Citizens under new streamlined naturalization process [Image 3 of 3], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.