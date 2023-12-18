Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Military Training trainees become U.S. Citizens under new streamlined naturalization process [Image 3 of 3]

    Basic Military Training trainees become U.S. Citizens under new streamlined naturalization process

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    New graduates recite the Airmen’s Creed at Basic Military Training during the Coin Ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, April 26, 2023. The 14 Airmen became the first U.S. citizens here under the new streamlined Naturalization Process at BMT. The Airmen were part of approximately 500 trainees from the 326th Training Squadron who graduated this week. The process is part of an effort to revive the naturalization path for immigrants and allow trainees to become citizens before they graduate. It’s just one of several initiatives the Air Force is taking to remove barriers to service amid the current challenging recruiting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    Naturalization
    citizenship
    U.S. citizen
    air force
    basic military training

