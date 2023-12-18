Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of "Mosaic Tiger" [Image 6 of 6]

    Faces of &quot;Mosaic Tiger&quot;

    AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Exercise participant poses for a portrait during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15, 2023. Mosaic Tiger 24-1 is a weeklong exercise designed to test the 23rd Wing's ability to generate airpower at austere or dispersed locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

