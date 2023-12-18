Exercise participants pose for a photo during Mosaic Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 14, 2023. Mosaic Tiger 24-1 is a weeklong exercise designed to test the 23rd Wing's ability to generate airpower at austere or dispersed locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

