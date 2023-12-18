Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival [Image 3 of 5]

    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival

    JAPAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    US Army and US Marines Bands along with Japanese Taiko drum performers all came
    together to perform at Tokyo Budokan on November 17th 2023.

    Current members of the USARJ Band said they recognize the significance of being part of the final iteration of the band to perform in the historic, 14,000-capacity venue, as it marks the end of a notable era for the unit, which was activated in 1957.

    The first JSDF Marching Festival was held in 1963, and Budokan has been the venue nearly every year since 1973. In addition to U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine bands joining the event, bands from Australia, France, Germany, India, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have also performed over the years. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 8183374
    VIRIN: 231017-A-YV383-1013
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival
    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival
    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival
    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival
    Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marching
    Japan
    Festival
    U.S. Army
    Band
    Self-Defense Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT