US Army and US Marines Bands along with Japanese Taiko drum performers all came

together to perform at Tokyo Budokan on November 17th 2023.



Current members of the USARJ Band said they recognize the significance of being part of the final iteration of the band to perform in the historic, 14,000-capacity venue, as it marks the end of a notable era for the unit, which was activated in 1957.



The first JSDF Marching Festival was held in 1963, and Budokan has been the venue nearly every year since 1973. In addition to U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine bands joining the event, bands from Australia, France, Germany, India, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have also performed over the years. (U.S. Army photo by Derek Mayhew.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:37 Photo ID: 8183372 VIRIN: 231017-A-YV383-1011 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 871.79 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces Marching Festival [Image 5 of 5], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.