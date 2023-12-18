Pfc. Desjon Lang (left) from Florida, and Pvt. Dustin Watson, from California, both members of 52nd Ordnance Company, build snowmen outside of their barracks, Dec. 16, during the first heavy snow of the winter season.
This was Lang’s first snow experience.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8183219
|VIRIN:
|231216-A-BL368-1002
|Resolution:
|2893x2893
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Humphreys First Snow [Image 2 of 2], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT