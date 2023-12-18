Pfc. Desjon Lang (left) from Florida, and Pvt. Dustin Watson, from California, both members of 52nd Ordnance Company, build snowmen outside of their barracks, Dec. 16, during the first heavy snow of the winter season.

This was Lang’s first snow experience.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:39 Photo ID: 8183219 VIRIN: 231216-A-BL368-1002 Resolution: 2893x2893 Size: 4.22 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Humphreys First Snow [Image 2 of 2], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.