    2023 Humphreys First Snow [Image 2 of 2]

    2023 Humphreys First Snow

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    Pfc. Desjon Lang (left) from Florida, and Pvt. Dustin Watson, from California, both members of 52nd Ordnance Company, build snowmen outside of their barracks, Dec. 16, during the first heavy snow of the winter season.
    This was Lang’s first snow experience.

