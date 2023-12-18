An illuminated tree glows in the downtown area of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 16. The first heavy snow of the year took place earlier that day. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 22:39
|Photo ID:
|8183218
|VIRIN:
|231216-A-BL368-1001
|Resolution:
|2864x3573
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Humphreys Tree Lighting [Image 2 of 2], by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT