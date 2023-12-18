Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Humphreys Tree Lighting [Image 1 of 2]

    2023 Humphreys Tree Lighting

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    An illuminated tree glows in the downtown area of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Dec. 16. The first heavy snow of the year took place earlier that day. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 22:39
    Location: KR
