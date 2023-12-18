Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80 things you didn’t know about IAAFA [Image 2 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Marcos Koialinski and Tech. Sgt. Cesar Acosta, both from the 837th Training Squadron, work to remove old old paint from wood at the Leadership Reaction Course Complex, Nov. 9, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Approximately 40 volunteers worked over 100 hours in two weeks to repair, sand, and paint the 17 obstacles at Chapman Annex. (Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 19:08
    Location: TX, US
    37th Training Wing
    80th Anniversary
    IAAFA

