    80 things you didn’t know about IAAFA [Image 1 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) Sergeant Thania Morales, Mexican Army, Sergeant Karla Raquel Lopez, Mexican Army, Sergeant Noelia Garcete from Paraguay, Sergeant Yasmin Álvarez, Mexican Army, Sergeant Yozelin Olivares, Mexican Army, attended the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s Inter-American Non-Commissioned Officer Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The four soldiers from the Mexican Army are the first enlisted women from Mexico to attend the course in nearly 10 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D’Andrea)

