    Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Complete Crash Exercise. [Image 3 of 3]

    Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Complete Crash Exercise.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231212-N-LZ409-1142 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Dec. 12, 2023) Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services personnel fight a fire created using the Live Fire Training System during a crash exercise on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. These exercises aim to ensure that PMRF’s emergency services personnel remain highly trained, qualified and always prepared in the event of an emergency. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Complete Crash Exercise. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

