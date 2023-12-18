Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Complete Crash Exercise.

231212-N-LZ409-1142 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Dec. 12, 2023) Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services personnel fight a fire created using the Live Fire Training System during a crash exercise on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. These exercises aim to ensure that PMRF’s emergency services personnel remain highly trained, qualified and always prepared in the event of an emergency. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

