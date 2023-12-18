231212-N-LZ409-1091 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Dec. 12, 2023) Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services personnel tend to simulated injuries during a crash exercise on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. These exercises aim to ensure that PMRF’s emergency services personnel remain highly trained, qualified and always prepared in the event of an emergency. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 8183094 VIRIN: 231212-N-LZ409-1091 Resolution: 4415x2939 Size: 1.56 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barking Sands Fire and Emergency Services Complete Crash Exercise. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.