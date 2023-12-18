A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon themed recruiting poster made for the 311th Recruiting Squadron headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2023. The poster was created using multiple images and elements layered amongst each other. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8183061
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-YG657-1002
|Resolution:
|1783x3555
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|CANONSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aim High Poster: F-16 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT