    Aim High Poster: Thunderbirds [Image 1 of 2]

    Aim High Poster: Thunderbirds

    CANONSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    360th Recruiting Group

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds themed recruiting poster made for the 311th Recruiting Squadron headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2023. The poster was created using multiple images and elements layered amongst each other. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8183060
    VIRIN: 230323-F-YG657-1001
    Resolution: 1783x3555
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: CANONSBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Aim High Poster: Thunderbirds [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting
    Aim High
    311 RCS

