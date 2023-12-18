Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Dills, 87th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, secures a Humvee for simulated loading during the February unit training assembly Port Dawg Challenge at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Feb. 4, 2023. Proper device placement, chain angles and tightening make for appropriate restraint to prevent shifting in flight. The PDC is an opportunity for Airmen to practice aircraft loading operations and demonstrate their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 8182881
    VIRIN: 230204-F-TG290-1930
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour
    87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    87th Aerial Port Squadron
    87th APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT