87th Aerial Port Squadron Conduct Port Dawg Challenge

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Dills, 87th Aerial Port Squadron ramp services specialist, secures a Humvee for simulated loading during the February unit training assembly Port Dawg Challenge at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Feb. 4, 2023. Proper device placement, chain angles and tightening make for appropriate restraint to prevent shifting in flight. The PDC is an opportunity for Airmen to practice aircraft loading operations and demonstrate their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

