U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Walker, 445th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, provides entry control as he checks credentials at the west gate of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 445th SFS, based out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, performed their annual tour in Germany from July 22 through Aug. 5, 2023, augmenting Ramstein’s 86th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 15:09 Photo ID: 8182880 VIRIN: 230801-F-TG290-3128 Resolution: 3981x5575 Size: 3.39 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.