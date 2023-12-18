Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour [Image 1 of 2]

    445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Walker, 445th Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, provides entry control as he checks credentials at the west gate of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023. The 445th SFS, based out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, performed their annual tour in Germany from July 22 through Aug. 5, 2023, augmenting Ramstein’s 86th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour
