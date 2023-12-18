Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kindred spirits Roy Carter and Eric Ayangco at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    Kindred spirits Roy Carter and Eric Ayangco at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Anna Taylor 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Kindred spirits Roy Carter (left) and Eric Ayangco (right) pause for a photo at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam, where they work as electronics technicians. Ever since they first met as children, the two have shared a special bond, one that has grown into both a close friendship and a seamless professional partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 8182796
    VIRIN: 230831-N-FC622-7603
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kindred spirits Roy Carter and Eric Ayangco at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023
    Kindred spirits Roy Carter and Eric Ayangco at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dynamic duo propels Navy to new heights

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Keyport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT