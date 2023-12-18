NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023

From left to right: Justin Gautreau, Roy Carter, Eric Ayangco and Joe Riffey of the Fleet Warfighting Readiness and Operations Division, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific, accept an award for outstanding support and performance during Exercise Sea Dragon 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 12.27.2023