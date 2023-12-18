Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    From left to right: Justin Gautreau, Roy Carter, Eric Ayangco and Joe Riffey of the Fleet Warfighting Readiness and Operations Division, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific, accept an award for outstanding support and performance during Exercise Sea Dragon 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. (Courtesy Photo)

    NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023
    Kindred spirits Roy Carter and Eric Ayangco at the Shipboard Electronic Systems Evaluation Facility at Naval Base Guam

    Dynamic duo propels Navy to new heights

