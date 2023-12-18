From left to right: Justin Gautreau, Roy Carter, Eric Ayangco and Joe Riffey of the Fleet Warfighting Readiness and Operations Division, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific, accept an award for outstanding support and performance during Exercise Sea Dragon 2023 at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8182795
|VIRIN:
|231227-O-VX206-9774
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|137.44 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Keyport Supports Exercise Sea Dragon 2023 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dynamic duo propels Navy to new heights
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT