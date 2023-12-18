Coast Guard Capt. Shawn Lansing (far right), Chief of Joint Operations Division North America, attends the 2023 Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. During the football game, an event operated by a non-profit foundation to benefit the nation’s service members, Lansing participated in the opening ceremonies and an on-field enlistment ceremony along-side senior officer representatives and service enlistees for each of the Armed Services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8182718
|VIRIN:
|231227-G-NB914-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard at 2023 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
