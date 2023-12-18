Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard at 2023 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Capt. Shawn Lansing (far right), Chief of Joint Operations Division North America, attends the 2023 Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. During the football game, an event operated by a non-profit foundation to benefit the nation’s service members, Lansing participated in the opening ceremonies and an on-field enlistment ceremony along-side senior officer representatives and service enlistees for each of the Armed Services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard at 2023 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Bowl
    Coast Guard Recruiting

