Coast Guard Capt. Shawn Lansing, Chief of Joint Operations Division North America, attends the 2023 Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. During the football game, an event operated by a non-profit foundation to benefit the nation’s service members, Lansing participated in the opening ceremonies and an on-field enlistment ceremony along-side senior officer representatives and service enlistees for each of the Armed Services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 13:06 Photo ID: 8182717 VIRIN: 231227-G-NB914-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard at 2023 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.