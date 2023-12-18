(Front) Chief Warrant Officer Two Felix Salinas, 54th Signal Battalion, discusses the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and RHN (Regional Hub Node) convergence with Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General, U.S. Army Central. As Army digital modernization efforts continue, the “Voice of the Desert” is crucial in supporting the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) convergence. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:43 Photo ID: 8182698 VIRIN: 281223-A-SS000-1001 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 72.51 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.