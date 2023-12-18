Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts [Image 3 of 3]

    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    (Front) Chief Warrant Officer Two Felix Salinas, 54th Signal Battalion, discusses the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and RHN (Regional Hub Node) convergence with Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General, U.S. Army Central. As Army digital modernization efforts continue, the “Voice of the Desert” is crucial in supporting the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) convergence. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 8182698
    VIRIN: 281223-A-SS000-1001
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 72.51 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts
    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts
    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    160th Signal Brigade
    modernization
    NETCOM
    54th Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT