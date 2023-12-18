'Voice of the Desert' supports Army modernization efforts

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer Two Felix Salinas and Warrant Officer One Jerome Stoner, stand...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer Two Felix Salinas and Warrant Officer One Jerome Stoner, stand in front of the Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Regional Hub Node satellites. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait — Top Army leaders emphasize the importance of modernization as the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command continues supporting the Army’s Digital Modernization Strategy.



“Our number one priority when it comes to transformation is the network,” said Army Chief of Staff Randy A. George.



Being stationed overseas allows NETCOM units to affect positive change in those areas, and the “Voice of the Desert,” 54th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, is crucial in supporting the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) convergence.



The DISA convergence is a physical bridge between two of the Army’s most crucial networks, Regional Hub Nodes and the Department of Defense (DOD) Teleport system. RHNs support theater-level operations and are regionally located to enable global network connectivity to securely transport information both in theater and around the world.



The DOD Teleport network is a global system that provides interoperability between multiple satellite communications (SATCOM) systems and deployed networks and is the gateway to the Global Information Grid (GIG) in support of tactical communication systems users.



Incorporating these modernization efforts allows units to communicate on the RHN and pull strategic or Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) services.



The Voice of the Desert has embraced these modernization efforts and continues to help shape how the Army supports the integration of enterprise and tactical into one unified network.



“I see us embracing change, looking to the future, and becoming the more modern, more lethal and more adaptive force we need to be,” said Honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army.