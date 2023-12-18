Headstones at the World War II Sicily-Rome American Cemetery near Anzio Beach, Italy, May 27, 2023. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 06:17
|Photo ID:
|8182374
|VIRIN:
|230527-N-DK722-1058
|Resolution:
|6794x4853
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
