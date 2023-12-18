Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

    ITALY

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Headstones at the World War II Sicily-Rome American Cemetery near Anzio Beach, Italy, May 27, 2023. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, by PO1 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    NAVEUR-NAVAF

