U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire M2 Browning .50 Caliber machine guns from atop of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The reason for the training was to increase their lethality, survivability, and capability when it comes to employing the M2 .50 Caliber machine gun in a mounted platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

