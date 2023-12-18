Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range [Image 15 of 18]

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fire M2 Browning .50 Caliber machine guns from atop of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The reason for the training was to increase their lethality, survivability, and capability when it comes to employing the M2 .50 Caliber machine gun in a mounted platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 22:32
    Photo ID: 8182211
    VIRIN: 231222-M-ER396-1202
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Machine gun
    3rd mlg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT