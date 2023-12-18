.50 Caliber brass casings ejected by a M2 Browning .50 Caliber machine gun at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023. The reason for the training was to increase their lethality, survivability, and capability when it comes to employing the M2 .50 Caliber machine gun in a mounted platform. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion conduct a .50 Caliber Machine Gun Range [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
