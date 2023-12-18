Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program. [Image 4 of 6]

    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231210-N-LZ409-1081 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Dec. 10, 2023) Tessa Broholm, a wildlife biologist with USDA Wildlife Services, reaches for a Laysan Albatross on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. Biologists at PMRF, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, conduct the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program to collect albatross eggs from hazardous areas on the installation and transfer viable eggs to safer nests on other parts of the island. This is an effort to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 8182164
    VIRIN: 231210-N-LZ409-1081
    Resolution: 3345x2226
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.
    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.
    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.
    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.
    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.
    PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Egg-squisite Translocation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Hawaii
    PMRF
    Biologist
    Translocation
    Albatross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT