PMRF Environmental Team works with the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative in conducting the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program.

231210-N-LZ409-1062 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Dec. 10, 2023) Tessa Broholm, a wildlife biologist with USDA Wildlife Services, collects an egg from a Laysan Albatross on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. Biologists at PMRF, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, conduct the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program to collect albatross eggs from hazardous areas on the installation and transfer viable eggs to safer nests on other parts of the island. This is an effort to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

