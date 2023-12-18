An Extra Mile Award rests on a table aboard Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, December 21, 2023. Vincent Tutiakoff, mayor of Unalaska, and Patrick Bliss, Port of Dutch Harbor deputy director, presented the Midgett crew with the ward for the crews work in Unalaska during their patrol. - U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo by Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crewmembers

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 8181879 VIRIN: 231221-G-QU445-2109 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.4 MB Location: UNALASKA, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.