Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska

    UNALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    An Extra Mile Award rests on a table aboard Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, December 21, 2023. Vincent Tutiakoff, mayor of Unalaska, and Patrick Bliss, Port of Dutch Harbor deputy director, presented the Midgett crew with the ward for the crews work in Unalaska during their patrol. - U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo by Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crewmembers

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 14:16
    Photo ID: 8181879
    VIRIN: 231221-G-QU445-2109
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: UNALASKA, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community
    award
    Midgett
    Unalaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT