    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crew with Mayor of Unalaska

    UNALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Capt. Matthew Rooney, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett commanding officer, Patrick Bliss, Port of Dutch Harbor deputy director, Petty Officer 1st Class Bartlett Markel, Midgett information systems technician, Ensign Justin Wang, Midgett intelligence officer, Vincent Tutiakoff, mayor of Unalaska, Lt. j.g. Cassie Thompson, Midgett damage control assistant, L.t. j.g. Logan Tobias, Midgett operations officer, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Maronde, Midgett boatswains mate, pose aboard the Midgett December 21, 2023. Tutiakoff and Bliss presented the Midgett crew with an Extra Mile Award for the crews work in Unalaska during their patrol. - U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo by Coast Guard Cutter Midgett crewmembers

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 8181878
    VIRIN: 231221-G-QU445-1840
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: UNALASKA, AK, US
    mayor
    community
    award
    Midgett

