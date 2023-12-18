Before and after pictures of the completed project at McHugh Road Bridge Phase II. This section of the Comite River Diversion is around 2 miles long, 50 ft deep and includes a two-lane bridge that crosses the diversion channel.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8181669
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-EV636-8774
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.62 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Status update of McHugh Road Bridge Phase II of the Comite River Diversion [Image 2 of 2], by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS
