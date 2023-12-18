Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Status update of McHugh Road Bridge Phase II of the Comite River Diversion [Image 1 of 2]

    Status update of McHugh Road Bridge Phase II of the Comite River Diversion

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Before and after pictures of the completed project at McHugh Road Bridge Phase II. This section of the Comite River Diversion is around 2 miles long, 50 ft deep and includes a two-lane bridge that crosses the diversion channel.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    USACE, Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, Comite River Diversion

