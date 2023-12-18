Local employees honored for decades of service

Naoko Koh, the administrative officer at the Directorate of Public Works, points to a photo of her taken during an office function in the early 1990s. Koh, who has worked at Camp Zama for 40 years, was among more than 180 local employees to be honored during a length-of-service awards ceremony Oct. 27, 2023, at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama, Japan. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

