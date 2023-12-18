Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 4 of 4]

    Local employees honored for decades of service

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Naoko Koh, the administrative officer at the Directorate of Public Works, points to a photo of her taken during an office function in the early 1990s. Koh, who has worked at Camp Zama for 40 years, was among more than 180 local employees to be honored during a length-of-service awards ceremony Oct. 27, 2023, at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama, Japan. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    This work, Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

