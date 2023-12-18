Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 2 of 4]

    Local employees honored for decades of service

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, left, commander of U.S. Army Japan, presents an award to Haruhiko Yamagishi, a technical information specialist for the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, during a length-of-service awards ceremony for U.S. Forces Japan employees Oct. 27, 2023, at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama, Japan. (Photo Credit: Kei Sasaki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 8181373
    VIRIN: 231027-A-QU164-6163
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 609.38 KB
    Location: ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local employees honored for decades of service
    Local employees honored for decades of service
    Local employees honored for decades of service
    Local employees honored for decades of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local employees honored for decades of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT