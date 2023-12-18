Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, left, commander of U.S. Army Japan, presents an award to Haruhiko Yamagishi, a technical information specialist for the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, during a length-of-service awards ceremony for U.S. Forces Japan employees Oct. 27, 2023, at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama, Japan. (Photo Credit: Kei Sasaki)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 20:09
|Photo ID:
|8181373
|VIRIN:
|231027-A-QU164-6163
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|609.38 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local employees honored for decades of service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT