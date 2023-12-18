Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, left, commander of U.S. Army Japan, presents an award to Haruhiko Yamagishi, a technical information specialist for the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, during a length-of-service awards ceremony for U.S. Forces Japan employees Oct. 27, 2023, at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama, Japan. (Photo Credit: Kei Sasaki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 8181373 VIRIN: 231027-A-QU164-6163 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 609.38 KB Location: ZAMA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local employees honored for decades of service [Image 4 of 4], by Kei Sasaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.