USAG Japan headquarters building renamed after former commander

Col. David B. Hannum Jr., left, shakes hands with the director of the Women's Army Corps during her visit to Camp Zama, Japan, March 21, 1977. The U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters building was renamed in honor of Hannum, who previously served as commander of U.S. Army Garrison Honshu, during a ceremony April 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023
Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP