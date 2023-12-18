Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan headquarters building renamed after former commander [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Japan headquarters building renamed after former commander

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. David B. Hannum Jr., left, shakes hands with the director of the Women's Army Corps during her visit to Camp Zama, Japan, March 21, 1977. The U.S. Army Garrison Japan headquarters building was renamed in honor of Hannum, who previously served as commander of U.S. Army Garrison Honshu, during a ceremony April 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 8181364
    VIRIN: 230405-A-VY538-5170
    Resolution: 707x487
    Size: 75.82 KB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan

