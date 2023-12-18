USAG Japan headquarters building renamed after former commander

Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, the garrison's senior enlisted leader, unveil a plaque during a ceremony to rename the garrison's headquarters building at Camp Zama, Japan, April 5, 2023. The building, commonly referred to as Building 102 or the Garrison building, is now named the Col. David B. Hannum Jr. Garrison Headquarters Building in honor of the former garrison commander. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)

