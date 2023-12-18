Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan headquarters building renamed after former commander [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, and Command Sgt. Maj. David A. Rio, the garrison's senior enlisted leader, unveil a plaque during a ceremony to rename the garrison's headquarters building at Camp Zama, Japan, April 5, 2023. The building, commonly referred to as Building 102 or the Garrison building, is now named the Col. David B. Hannum Jr. Garrison Headquarters Building in honor of the former garrison commander. (Photo Credit: Momoko Shindo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 8181363
    VIRIN: 230405-A-WO296-2100
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 572.59 KB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

