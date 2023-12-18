Divers Continue CV-22 Osprey Search and Recovery Efforts on Yakushima Island

231225-N-GR718-1659

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6 from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE conduct post-dive checks onboard USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) during the ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Locating and recovering the eighth Airman onboard the CV-22 remains the primary effort. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

Date Taken: 12.25.2023