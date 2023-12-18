Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Divers Continue CV-22 Osprey Search and Recovery Efforts on Yakushima Island [Image 10 of 10]

    Divers Continue CV-22 Osprey Search and Recovery Efforts on Yakushima Island

    JAPAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    231225-N-GR718-1542
    YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander Task Group 73.6 from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE conduct pre-dive checks onboard USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52) during the ongoing CV-22 Osprey recovery efforts. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Locating and recovering the eighth Airman onboard the CV-22 remains the primary effort. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 8181355
    VIRIN: 231225-N-GR718-1542
    Resolution: 4040x3232
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

