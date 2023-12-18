This is a comparison between a normal tibia (right) and a tibia that has an antemortem fracture (left). (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8181116
|VIRIN:
|231206-D-TY520-1004
|Resolution:
|2000x2000
|Size:
|722.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normal tibia compared with tibia showing an antemortem fracture. [Image 3 of 3], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
