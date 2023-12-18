Normal tibia compared with tibia showing an antemortem fracture.

This is a comparison between a normal tibia (right) and a tibia that has an antemortem fracture (left). (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

