    Normal tibia compared with tibia showing an antemortem fracture. [Image 1 of 3]

    Normal tibia compared with tibia showing an antemortem fracture.

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a comparison between a normal tibia (right) and a tibia that has an antemortem fracture (left). (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 10:40
    fracture
    Tibia
    Fibula

