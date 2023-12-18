Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base - Jingle Bell Jog

U.S. military personnel to include participants from the French Army, share a holiday photo finish after participating in the Jingle Bell Jog 5k, sponsored by the MWR and USO, Army Support Activity-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2023. MKAB’s Jingle Bell Jog helps drive the spirit of the holidays and boost morale during the Christmas season for all service members and civilian personnel assigned to ASA Black Sea, and the supporting rotational forces deployed away from their families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by

Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)

