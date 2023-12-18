Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base - Jingle Bell Jog [Image 10 of 10]

    Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base - Jingle Bell Jog

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. military personnel to include participants from the French Army, share a holiday photo finish after participating in the Jingle Bell Jog 5k, sponsored by the MWR and USO, Army Support Activity-Black Sea, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 23, 2023. MKAB’s Jingle Bell Jog helps drive the spirit of the holidays and boost morale during the Christmas season for all service members and civilian personnel assigned to ASA Black Sea, and the supporting rotational forces deployed away from their families. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by
    Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 06:01
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base - Jingle Bell Jog [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

